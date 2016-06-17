i) The Bride has become the Harlot of old:

“This poor Christendom when it appeared before the Lord seemed to me as a poor maid. I looked at her and saw our Lord also look at her. And I was bitterly ashamed of her. The Lord said: ‘Is it seemly that I take this poor maid to me as my bride? To love her without end? To take her in My Kingly arms and look on her with My Divine Eyes? For she is half-blind in understanding and crippled in her hands which do no good works. She is lame in the feet of her desire for she thinks seldom and idly of Me. She is unhealthy in her skin, unclean and impure.” (The Revelations of St. Mechthild of Magdeburg, Part 5: 34)

How did the spotless bride of Christ become a whore – by deserting the Laws of God to follow the ways of the world:

“When the Lord first spoke through Hosea, the Lord said to Hosea, ‘Go, take for yourself a wife of whoredom and have children of whoredom, for the land commits great whoredom by forsaking the Lord …

Plead with your mother, plead— for she is not my wife, and I am not her husband— that she put away her whoring from her face, and her adultery from between her breasts, or I will strip her naked and expose her as in the day she was born, and make her like a wilderness, and turn her into a parched land, and kill her with thirst. Upon her children also I will have no pity, because they are children of whoredom.

For their mother has played the whore; she who conceived them has acted shamefully…

I will punish her for the festival days of the Baals, when she offered incense to them and decked herself with her ring and jewellery, and went after her lovers, and forgot me, says the Lord’.” (Hosea 1:2, 2:2-5,13)

“Then one of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and said to me, ‘Come, I will show you the judgment of the great whore who is seated on many waters’ … And I saw that the woman was drunk with the blood of the saints and the blood of the witnesses to Jesus… And he said to me, ‘The waters that you saw, where the whore is seated, are peoples and multitudes and nations and languages. And the ten horns that you saw, they and the beast will hate the whore; they will make her desolate and naked; they will devour her flesh and burn her up with fire. For God has put it into their hearts to carry out his purpose by agreeing to give their kingdom to the beast, until the words of God will be fulfilled’.” (Rev. 17:1,6, 15-17)

Also; Isaiah 1:21, Isaiah 57:7-9, Proverbs 2:18, Jeremiah 3:6-9.

ii) Christian marriage derided:

“People are living in a culture of the provisional, and … the great majority of our sacramental marriages are null. Because they say ‘yes, for the rest of my life! But they don’t know what they are saying, because they have a different culture. … Welcome those young people that prefer living together without getting married.” Pope Francis June 17, 2016 (LifeSiteNews)

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that that situations such as cohabitation “offend against the dignity of marriage; they destroy the very idea of the family; they weaken the sense of fidelity. They are contrary to the moral law. The sexual act must take place exclusively within marriage. Outside of marriage it always constitutes a grave sin and excludes one from sacramental communion.”



iii) Morals depraved in the clergy:

“Clouds of scandal gather over Vatican after police break up gay orgy … Vatican police broke up a homosexual orgy last month in an apartment belonging to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith” The Times, 4 Jul 2017.

Homosexual scandalous clergy abound including ex-Cardinal McCarrick (Washington), Cardinal O’Brien (Edinburgh), and many others.

There are also heterosexual scandalous clergy, such as Bishop Roddy Wright (Argyll and the Isles), Bishop Kieran Conry (Brighton), and many others.

One example of the moral depravity affecting seminarians. A young Londoner entered Allen Hall seminary in 1992, only to be horrified by the open homosexual acts between seminarians. He reported it to the Rector, who told him to keep quiet. He kept mentioning it – so he was kicked out of the seminary. The year before, three homosexual seminarians were removed from Allen Hall because they were caught in public toilets with the Cardinal’s Secretary, and the press publicised it widely in the UK.

iv) Morals depraved in the religious and among the people:

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) investigated whether Ampleforth College and another Catholic school, Downside in Somerset failed to protect pupils from predators.

It's highly critical report found that monks at Ampleforth College and Downside hid allegations of "appalling sexual abuse" against pupils as young as seven to protect the church's reputation.” Further investigations into Scottish Catholic schools to take place in 2019. (Sun 02 Sep 2018 Premier Christian Media Trust.)

There is also widespread use of artificial birth control, fornication, adultery and early abortion using the ‘morning after pill’, together with homosexuality and transgenderism among Catholic laity.

“Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.” (1 Cor. 6:9-10).

v) The spirit of Elijah confronting the prophets of Baal is not within them:

“And Elijah said to them, ‘Seize the prophets of Baal; let not one of them escape.’ And they seized them. And Elijah brought them down to the brook Kishon and slaughtered them there.” (1 Kings 18:40)

vi) Truths of the Gospel have not spurred them into action :

“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” (1 John 3:18)

“Zeal in Christianity is a burning desire to please God, to do His will, and to advance His glory in the world in every possible way. It is a desire, which is not natural to men or women. It is a desire which the Spirit puts in the heart of every believer when they are converted to Christ.” J C Ryle (1816-1900).

vii) They have no words to confront the captain of the sinking ship, who is the Pope himself:

“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” (Ephesians 5:11)

“But when Cephas came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face, because he stood condemned. For before certain men came from James, he was eating with the Gentiles; but when they came he drew back and separated himself, fearing the circumcision party. And the rest of the Jews acted hypocritically along with him, so that even Barnabas was led astray by their hypocrisy. But when I saw that their conduct was not in step with the truth of the gospel, I said to Cephas before them all, ‘If you, though a Jew, live like a Gentile and not like a Jew, how can you force the Gentiles to live like Jews?’” (Galatians 2:11-14)

viii) Never in history has there been such a Pope, who by his actions, words, and teaching, has thrown the whole Church into confusion:

“On January 19, 2015 while speaking of "responsible" parenthood, the pope cautioned against Catholics being “like rabbits.” The pope spoke about a woman he knows who he said was pregnant with her eighth child after having the first seven by C-section. He said he had “rebuked” her, saying, “But do you want to leave seven orphans? That is to tempt God!” “That is an irresponsibility. [That woman might say] 'no but I trust in God.' But God gives you methods to be responsible,” he said.”

The following examples are mentioning the effect that just five of his words caused: “Who am I to judge”. We are quoting only a tiny example of the well documented confusion caused.

November 2013. The Chicago Tribune cited Pope Francis’s comments on homosexuality as one of the reasons why the Illinois legislature passed a same-sex “marriage” bill. House Speaker Michael Madigan asked "For those that just happen to be gay — living in a very harmonious, productive relationship but illegal — who am I to judge that they should be illegal?"

January 2014. According to Auxiliary Bishop of Malta Charles J. Scicluna, those promoting a bill in Malta that would extend the ability to adopt to homosexuals have quoted Pope Francis’ comment, “If a person is gay and seeks the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?”

March 2014. Kentucky Attorney General and Catholic Democrat Jack Conway informed Time magazine that his decision not to fight a federal judge’s ruling that Kentucky must recognize out-of-state same-sex “marriages” was “shaped partly by statements from Pope Francis that encouraged openness toward gays,” including “Who am I to judge?”

June 2014. Friars from St. Anthony’s Shrine in Boston had a booth at the Boston Gay Pride Festival with a banner reading “Who am I to judge?” in rainbow lettering.

May 2016. Sainte-Anne’s Parish in Quebec, prompted by the Pope’s infamous line, replaced their annual “Feast of Fidelity” for married couples with a new “Feast of Love,” which was extended to include same-sex and cohabitating couples.

ix) The Arian Heresy:

As in the Arian Heresy, the True Faith can be contaminated, as it was by Arius. Then like a cancer, metastatically the contagion spreads until as St. Jerome put it, one day: “The world awoke and groaned to find itself Arian” (St. Jerome)

“In the whole story there is but one single hero — the undaunted Athanasius — whose mind was equal to the problems, as his great spirit to the vicissitudes, a question on which the future of Christianity depended”. (The Catholic Encyclopaedia 1907)

That is the type of Bishop we need now!

x) Aided by the poisonous ideology of Evolution, which is no science at all:

In contrast to what most non-scientists believe, there is a growing realization in the scientific community that the theory of Evolution is just that – a theory. The ‘missing links that they have been searching for so long have still not been found. Indeed there is growing evidence that humankind and other ‘modern mammals’ were living at the time of the dinosaurs. The Bible, being the inerrant Word of God is correct, Man was created by God – male and female He created them. “Speaking of the lack of transitional fossils between the invertebrates and vertebrates, the (evolutionist) Smith admits: ‘The gap remains unbridged, and the best place to start the evolution of the vertebrates is in the imagination.” Homer. W. Smith, From Fish to Philosopher (Boston: Little, Brown and co. 1953 p.26. For man and horses and other animals at time of dinosaurs see Walt Brown PhD “In the Beginning” and other scientific tomes.

The danger of the theory of evolution is that it means that everything is getting better, that ‘development’ is always good, whether in the natural world or in world of Religious thought and practices. However, God became man over 2000 years ago. And His teaching then is the teaching of God today.

This danger is well explained by the Vatican reporter Edward Pentin. Examining the Modernist roots of the Church’s current crisis, he explained that it was due to the opinion that “Truth is not unchangeable, but rather evolves as man evolves.”

“Have nothing to do with godless and silly myths.” (1 Tim.4:7)

xi) Pope Francis has shown himself to be indeed a great heretic:

On the 13th October 2016, at the Papal audience for the pilgrims from Germany a 15year old Lutheran girl from Magdeburg Germany told him that in her State 80% of the population have no religious affiliation. She then asked: “Do I have to convince others of my faith, or is it enough that they are good friends to me?” The Pope replied: “It is not licit to convince them of your faith. The last thing you must do is to speak… You must give testimony by your Christian life… But without wanting to convince.” How does that agree with Christ’s ‘Great Commission’: “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to the whole creation. He who believes and is baptized will be saved, but he who does not believe will be condemned.” (Mark. 16:15-16). Pope Francis’ advice to the girl is directly opposed to Christ’s Words.

Pope Francis, March 17th 2017 to a delegation of Ethicists and moral theologians: “Inside the Holy Trinity they’re all arguing behind closed doors, but on the outside they give the picture of unity.” Was this a heresy or ‘just’ a blasphemous joke!

"A little bread and wine does no harm,” Pope Francis told a divorced woman and remarried Catholic Argentinian who asked him if she should continue to go to Holy Communion although she was living in adultery. Besides referring to the Body and Blood of Our Lord as ‘bread and wine’ he forgot to mention the words of the Bible on the subject: “For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh damnation to himself, not discerning the Lord's body.” (1 Cor 11:19) . “The serpent said to the woman, ‘You surely will not die.’" (Genesis 3:4)

xii) Pope Francis has proclaimed that no-one goes to Hell:

“God is too good to condemn people to hell.” Pope Francis has enunciated this belief of his on many occasions.

Once again, it directly contradicts Christs teaching: “He will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me. And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.’” (Matt 25:45-46)

And: “This is how it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” (Matt. 13: 49-50)

xiii) Pope Francis has undermined the indissolubility of marriage:

The Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia has been commented on extensively, by many theologians and other academics of high renown. What Pope Francis has achieved by this document is to have caused and exposed dissension in the Catholic Church, and by his written responses to the Church in Argentine and Malta, aligned himself with the more liberal views expressed.

“A man who breaks his marriage vows says to himself, “Who sees me? Darkness surrounds me, and the walls hide me, and no one sees me. Why should I fear? The Most High will not take notice of my sins.” His fear is confined to the eyes of men, and he does not realize that the eyes of the Lord are ten thousand times brighter than the sun; they look upon all the ways of men, and perceive even the hidden places.

So it is with a woman who leaves her husband and provides an heir by a stranger. For first of all, she has disobeyed the law of the Most High; second, she has committed an offense against her husband; and third, she has committed adultery through harlotry and brought forth children by another man.” (Sirah. 23:18-19, 21-23)

xiv) Pope Francis has approved of couples living together:

During the Pastoral Conference for the clergy of Rome on 16th June 2016:

“The Pope said that in Argentina’s northeast countryside, couples have a child and live together. They have a civil wedding when the child goes to school, and when they become grandparents they “get married religiously.”

“It’s a superstition, because marriage frightens the husband. It’s a superstition we have to overcome,” the Pope said. “I’ve seen a lot of fidelity in these cohabitations, and I am sure that this is a real marriage, they have the grace of a real marriage because of their fidelity.”

He also noted that as Archbishop of Buenos Aires he had prohibited “shotgun weddings” where the prospective bride was pregnant. He did this on the grounds there was a question of the spouses’ free consent to marry.

“Maybe they love each other, and I’ve seen there are beautiful cases where, after two or three years they got married,” he said. “And I saw them entering the church, father, mother and child in hand. But they knew well (what) they did.”

So the Pope actually made them live in a state of mortal sin whereas they had wanted to get married!

“Some today claim a "right to a trial marriage" where there is an intention of getting married later. However firm the purpose of those who engage in premature sexual relations may be, "the fact is that such liaisons can scarcely ensure mutual sincerity and fidelity in a relationship between a man and a woman, nor, especially, can they protect it from inconstancy of desires or whim." Carnal union is morally legitimate only when a definitive community of life between a man and woman has been established. Human love does not tolerate "trial marriages." It demands a total and definitive gift of persons to one another”. (Catechism of the Catholic Church 2391)

xv) Pope Francis has said that the death penalty is inadmissible:

Renowned Catholic philosopher Edward Feser, Associate Professor of Philosophy at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California, is one of the foremost contemporary writers in the Thomistic tradition, and a leading expert on the Church’s teaching on the death penalty. “The Pope says that the death penalty is ‘a serious violation of the right to life that every person has,’” Feser noted. “That obviously gives the impression that capital punishment is a species of murder, and thus always and intrinsically evil rather than wrong only under modern circumstances.” … “And that claim would flatly contradict scripture, the Fathers and Doctors of the Church, and every pope who has spoken on this subject prior to Pope Francis,” he added.

A learned Dominican Friar, recalling the 75 scholars’ appeal in August 2018 to the Pope and Cardinals, said in comments to LifeSiteNews: “It is urgently necessary that the cardinals respond to the appeal that was made to them last year to advise the Pope that he must put an end to this scandal and teach the word of God, not his personal opinions.”

Dr. Alan Fimister is an Assistant Professor of Theology and Church History at St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver, and Director of the Dialogos Institute, which encourages debate on legitimately disputed theological questions among Catholics. Fimister said what is “theologically problematic” is “the denial that the death penalty is legitimate in principle, for to make this assertion would be contrary to the unbroken teaching of the Church from Scripture all the way down to Benedict XVI.”

xvi) Pope Francis, in outright contradiction to the First Commandment, has said that God has willed all religions:

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, signed a Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, during a Global Conference on the topic in Abu Dhabi on 4th February 2019. Ity contained the following passage:

“The pluralism and the diversity of religions, colour, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom, through which He created human beings.”

But all religions do not point to God, or even to false gods. Allah, the god of the Muslims, specifically denies in the Quran the Triune nature of God. Do the Hindu deities, wearing severed heads and arms as jewellery, and with blood dripping out of their mouths, have any likeness to God, do the Wicca ‘spirits’, or the Buddhist’s bodhisattvas. Indeed Satanism is a religion, surely Pope Francis doesn’t mean that Satan is like to God!

Pope Francis stated that the Declaration that he and the Iman signed had been worked on for a whole year by the Vatican. Did none of the Vatican ‘experts’ see the heretical nature of the statement, did not the Pope himself?

xvii) And that this must be taught throughout the Church in her seminaries, her universities, and her schools:

“To this end, by mutual cooperation, the Catholic Church and Al-Azhar announce and pledge to convey this Document to authorities, influential leaders, persons of religion all over the world, appropriate regional and international organizations, organizations within civil society, religious institutions and leading thinkers. They further pledge to make known the principles contained in this Declaration at all regional and international levels, while requesting that these principles be translated into policies, decisions, legislative texts, courses of study and materials to be circulated.”

"If anyone causes one of these little ones--those who believe in me--to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea”. (Matt. 18:6)

xviii) The Bishops have been reduced to a state of helplessness:

“His watchmen are blind; they are all without knowledge; they are all silent dogs; they cannot bark, dreaming, lying down, loving to slumber. The dogs have a mighty appetite; they never have enough. But they are shepherds who have no understanding; they have all turned to their own way, each to his own gain, one and all. ‘Come,’ they say, ‘let me get wine; let us fill ourselves with strong drink; and tomorrow will be like this day, great beyond measure.’” (Isaiah 56:10-12)

xix) Integrity has collapsed, fortitude has given way to cowardice and the flock are left.

“’Woe to the shepherds who destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture!’ declares the Lord. Therefore thus says the Lord, the God of Israel, concerning the shepherds who care for my people: ‘You have scattered my flock and have driven them away, and you have not attended to them. Behold, I will attend to you for your evil deeds,’ declares the Lord. ‘Then I will gather the remnant of my flock out of all the countries where I have driven them, and I will bring them back to their fold, and they shall be fruitful and multiply. I will set shepherds over them who will care for them, and they shall fear no more, nor be dismayed, neither shall any be missing, declares the Lord.” (Jeremiah 23:1-4)

“The word of the Lord came to me: ‘Son of man, prophesy against the shepherds of Israel; prophesy, and say to them, even to the shepherds, Thus says the Lord God: Ah, shepherds of Israel who have been feeding yourselves! Should not shepherds feed the sheep? You eat the fat, you clothe yourselves with the wool, you slaughter the fat ones, but you do not feed the sheep. The weak you have not strengthened, the sick you have not healed, the injured you have not bound up, the strayed you have not brought back, the lost you have not sought, and with force and harshness you have ruled them. So they were scattered, because there was no shepherd, and they became food for all the wild beasts. ...” (Ezekiel 34:1-8)

“If a ruler listens to falsehood, all his officials will be wicked.” (Proverbs 29:12)

xx) The bishops have forgotten how to teach:

“Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counsellors there is safety.” (Proverbs 11:14)

xxi) The approaching mass apostasy of the faithful is now upon us:

Many have written about this, we just include a few quotes from the Blessed. John Henry Newman:

“The trials to come will be such as would have terrified even St. Athanasius, St. Gregory the Great, and St. Gregory VII and made them lose their footing. Dark though the prospect was in their time ours will be a time of black darkness different from all previous times. Dear brothers you are entering a world such as Christians have not known before.”

“The future of the Church? My views about that go back fifty years. During all that time I have expected to see a period of general unfaithfulness. In fact during all that time, like the beginnings of a flood, the waters have not stopped rising. I foresee the moment, after my time, when you will see only the tops of the mountains, like solitary little islands in an expanse of water.

“Here I speak of the Protestant world. But the Catholic leaders will have to do great things and they will need wisdom from on high as well as courage from the Holy Spirit if the Church is to escape the terrible calamity.”

xxii) We cannot keep silent for fear of damning not only our own souls, but the souls of countless others:

“Son of man, I have made you a watchman for the people of Israel; so hear the word I speak and give them warning from me. When I say to a wicked person, ‘You will surely die,’ and you do not warn them or speak out to dissuade them from their evil ways in order to save their life, that wicked person will die for their sin, and I will hold you accountable for their blood. But if you do warn the wicked person and they do not turn from their wickedness or from their evil ways, they will die for their sin; but you will have saved yourself. Again, when a righteous person turns from their righteousness and does evil, and I put a stumbling block before them, they will die. Since you did not warn them, they will die for their sin. The righteous things that person did will not be remembered, and I will hold you accountable for their blood. But if you do warn the righteous person not to sin and they do not sin, they will surely live because they took warning, and you will have saved yourself.” (Ezekiel 3:17-21)

xxiii) We have to withdraw our obedience from Pope Francis and sever communion with the Holy See:

“I appeal to you, brethren, to take note of those who create dissensions and difficulties, in opposition to the doctrine which you have been taught; avoid them. For such persons do not serve our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own appetites, and by fair and flattering words they deceive the hearts of the simple-minded.” Romans 16: 17-18.

“Everyone who goes on ahead and does not abide in the teaching of Christ, does not have God. Whoever abides in the teaching has both the Father and the Son. 10 If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him into your house or give him any greeting, 11 for whoever greets him takes part in his wicked works.” 2 John 9-11.

“As for a man who is factious, after admonishing him once or twice, have nothing more to do with him, knowing that person is perverted and sinful; he is self-condemned”. Titus: 10-11.

xxiv) They would try to save not only themselves, but warn others and help them to safety:

“Cry aloud; do not hold back; lift up your voice like a trumpet; declare to my people their transgression, to the house of Jacob their sins.” Isaiah 58:1

xxv) False Church prophesied by Blessed Anna Catherine Emmerich:

“I saw also the relationship between the two popes… I saw how baleful would be the consequences of this false church

“The Church is in great danger… I see that in this place the Church is being so cleverly undermined, that there will hardly remain a hundred or so priests who have not been deceived. They all work for destruction, even the clergy.

“When I saw the Church of St. Peter in ruins, and the manner in which so many of the clergy were themselves busy at this work of destruction – none of them wishing to do it openly in front of others – I was in such distress that I cried out to Jesus with all my might, imploring His mercy. He said, among other things, that this translation of the Church from one place to another meant that She would seem to be in complete decline. But She would rise again; even if there remained but one Catholic, the Church would conquer again because She does not rest on human counsels and intelligence. It was also shown to me that there were almost no Christians left in the old acceptation of the word.”

“Among the strangest things that I saw, were long processions of bishops. Their thoughts and utterances were made known to me through images issuing from their mouths. Their faults towards religion were shown by external deformities. A few had only a body, with a dark cloud of fog instead of a head. Others had only a head, their bodies and hearts were like thick vapours. Some were lame; others were paralytics; others were asleep or staggering.”

“I saw what I believe to be nearly all the bishops of the world, but only a small number were perfectly sound…”

“A false church, and wicked men scheming against the Catholic Church and doing much harm–both in her own time and in the future. And actually saw in a vision this, the enemies of the Church tearing it down and trying to build a new one on strictly human plans–but none of the saints would lend a hand. Later, this church of men is destroyed and the saints of God join in to rebuild the true Church of God, which becomes more glorious than ever before.”

xxvi) However small we are, however much this declaration will lead to us being persecuted, it is worth it:

“Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. 12 Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.” (Matt. 5:11-12)